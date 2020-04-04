Michigan cases increase by over 1k in 24 hours

COVID-19 coronovirus cases continue to climb in Michigan.

As of Saturday, April 4, confirmed cases in Michigan were up to 14,225, an increase of 1,481 over Friday's cases.

The death rate in Michigan is at 540 total, with 61 new deaths.

In the U.P so far, there are 26 reported cases as of April 4 at 10 a.m.

This includes 3 new cases reported this morning at Norlite nursing center, including 1 death.

