Michigan cases increase to more than 10K

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing at a quick rate in Michigan.

As of Thursday, April 2, cases in Michigan were up to 10.791, an increase of 1,457 new cases over Wednesday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 417, with 80 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 19, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases.

This increase comes as Governor Gretchen Whitmer canceled face-to-face classes in Michigan K-12 schools for the remainder of the school year. Click here for the details on that Executive Order.

