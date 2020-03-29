Michigan cases continue to increase

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, Michigan is reporting a total of 836 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new COVID-19 related deaths.

This data does not include the first confirmed positive COVID-19 case in Delta County.

The total confirmed cases in Michigan is 5,486 with 132 deaths.

The numbers come from the state of Michigan's COVID-19 website: Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

