Michigan announces 9 additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today nine adults tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 25.

The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.

The cases include:

• An adult male from Bay County with history domestic travel.

• An adult female from Charlevoix County with history of international travel.

• An adult female from Detroit with history of international travel.

• An adult male from Macomb County with history of international travel.

• Two adult females and an adult male from Oakland County, one with history of international travel two with unknown travel history.

• Two adult females from Wayne County, one with history of domestic and the other with no history of travel.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

This is a rapidly evolving situation. Updates will be posted to Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus .

