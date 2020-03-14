Michigan announces 8 additional positive cases of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today eight adults tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 33.
The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.
The cases include:
• Detroit, adult male with history of domestic travel and contact with someone with a confirmed case.
• Oakland County, adult male with history of domestic travel.
• Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel history.
• Oakland County, adult female with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.
• Macomb County, adult male with no known travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.
• Monroe County, adult female with history of domestic travel.
• Wayne County, adult female with unknown travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.
• Washtenaw County, adult female with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
This is a rapidly evolving situation. Updates will be posted to Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
