Michigan announces 8 additional positive cases of COVID-19

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today eight adults tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 33.

The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.

The cases include:

• Detroit, adult male with history of domestic travel and contact with someone with a confirmed case.

• Oakland County, adult male with history of domestic travel.

• Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel history.

• Oakland County, adult female with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.

• Macomb County, adult male with no known travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.

• Monroe County, adult female with history of domestic travel.

• Wayne County, adult female with unknown travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.

• Washtenaw County, adult female with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

This is a rapidly evolving situation. Updates will be posted to Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

