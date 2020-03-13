Michigan announces 4 additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today four adults tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 16.

The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing. The cases include:

• An adult female from Detroit with unknown travel history.

• An adult male from Washtenaw County with history of international travel.

• An adult female from Wayne County with history of contact with a confirmed case.

• An adult male. No additional information is available on this case at this time. Updated information will be provided as it is available.

Testing is still underway for today and additional updates may be provided.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

This is a rapidly evolving situation. Updates will be posted to Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.