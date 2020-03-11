Michigan Works! Business Resource Network already sees success in first 7 months

The Michigan Works! Business Resource Network is already seeing success in its first seven months in operation.

The manager of the new Business Resource Network says the goal is to help employers help employees with all aspects of the work-life balance.

Megan Boddy, the manager of the BRN, or "Lift UP", says its purpose is to provide employers with the resources to help employees with work-life balance. That includes things like skills training, childcare, and barriers to employment.

Boddy says in its first few months, the BRN helped a worker who's car broke down get the repairs needed so they could get back to work.

For more information about Michigan Works! programs, click here.