Michigan Welcome Centers closing

In accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing the information lobbies at all Michigan Welcome Centers until further notice.

At locations where it is possible, restrooms will remain open to the public. A contact phone number will be posted at each location for visitors who need additional information. For travel information, visit Michigan.gov/Drive.

The state is taking proactive steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in reducing the coronavirus risk to Michigan residents.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus