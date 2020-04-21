Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency announces new program

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) has a new program to connect veterans with their benefits. It's called Check on MIVet.

It's an on-line form for veterans or their family members to help make sure they're getting the resources and benefits available to them. It's not a mental health line or a wellness check. Instead, it's about seeing if benefits have changed or aren't being used.

"It's an opportunity for us to connect veterans to their VA health care benefits, to their maybe home loan resources, to emergency assistance, like the Michigan veterans trust fund that we have in the state, or even to their counties that also have potential opportunities for emergency funding," said MVAA Director Zaneta Adams.

There are more than 600,000 veterans in the state. Adams says the estimate is only about 25 percent, are taking full advantage of all resources available to them.

