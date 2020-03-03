Michigan Upper Peninsula Veterans Hockey Team presents check to D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans

Representatives from the Michigan Upper Peninsula Veterans Hockey Club gathered in Marquette Tuesday to present a donation to the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

The hockey team is made up of veterans from across the Upper Peninsula. Its first home game was held in Houghton on Feb. 22. The event raised $5,000 for the veteran’s home.

In addition to being a successful fundraiser, the new team also serves a resource for veterans to connect with each other.

“What came about was something I guess we really didn’t anticipate, it was phenomenal. The comradery, the common good playing together, the teammate-ship, it was phenomenal,” Jon French, Manager of the Michigan Upper Peninsula Veterans Hockey Club.

The team is hoping to expand its schedule and play more games in the future. For more information on the Michigan UP Veterans Hockey Club, click here, or e-mail jfrench@up.net.