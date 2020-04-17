Michigan United Conservation Clubs to file lawsuit against motorized boating policy

Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) says it has plans to file a lawsuit challenging Governor Gretchen Whitmer's policy on prohibited motorized boat use during the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' executive order.

In a 14 to 1 vote, the MUCC Executive Board voted to file a lawsuit challenging Executive Order 2020-42 Thursday. MUCC says the complaint is expected to be filed soon.

According to the MUCC, there are thousands of public and privately accessed boating accesses that are infrequently visited by those with motorboats. The organization says these may be vital to some people mental health and well being.

The organization says that Michigan anglers and boaters should not be subject to penalties based on arbitrary interpretations of the Governor's order.