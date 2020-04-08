Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency makes changes to meet unemployment claims demand

Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders are trying to make a connection to file for unemployment. They've lost their jobs to COVID-19, and now they're being met with problems in getting benefits.

In the past two weeks alone, the state of Michigan has seen more than 400,000 workers file for unemployment. Typically, the state sees just 5,000 claims a week.

"We are processing as many claims in a day as we did in a week during the height of the great recession," said Jason Moon, communications director for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Moon added the department is getting through 95% of the claims without a problem, but due to the uptick in people filing online and over the phone, there have been a number of technical problems.

"We are adding built in guidance to the website for folks with those technical problems," said Moon.

On Tuesday, 100th Michigan State District Representative Greg Markkanen said that Governor Gretchen Whitmer's administration is not doing enough to help people solve these problems, calling the system ‘broken.’

"We've been seeing a lot of frustration with getting into the system either on the phone or online and then getting cut off," said Markkanen.

In addition to adding built in guidance on its website, the state of Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) announced it will be hiring additional call center staff as well, and extending its hours.

"These are a number of different steps that are in the right direction, and I’m really pleased by seeing the governor take these steps," said Markkanen.

"I thought it was really important to go from 20 weeks to 26 weeks, unilaterally giving people another month of unemployment because of the executive order that I issued," said Whitmer.

The UIA says it is more than happy to work with people, but ask they remain patient. Elected officials like Rep. Markkanen have the same message.

"Be patient, and anything that we can do, we're certainly there as a sounding board for people," said Markkanen.

"We want to assure that everyone who is eligible for unemployment benefits in Michigan, that they will receive them," said Moon.

