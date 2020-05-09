Small Business Development Center busy helping UP small businesses

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC), hosted by Michigan Technological University, has been busy over the last few weeks helping area businesses during this time of economic uncertainty.

Dean Johnson, Dean of the Michigan Tech College of business says that the SBDC is helping small businesses “go through the different programs that are available from the federal government, and to make sure businesses are aware of which programs they qualify for and help them go through the process of securing the support that they need.”

Two Michigan Tech students are currently interning at the SBDC. Johnson believes that this is a great learning experience for the students. “The students have been able to support the Small Business Development Center and expand their services and capacity, and the students have gained valuable real world experience,” he said.

The two students are from the surrounding area, and Dean Johnson said that “they’re quite proud to be helping out at this critical time to give back to the communities that they came from, and they’re learning valuable skills. They’re realizing and seeing the variety of needs that small businesses here have,” Dean Johnson added.

Michigan Tech is working on ways to get more students involved in the SBDC to lend a hand. Currently, the SBDC is doing what it can to keep up with the increased demand for help.

Dean Johnson said that “Michigan Tech is quite proud that we are hosting this and are able to support businesses in the Upper Peninsula at this critical time”.

