Michigan Tech suspends in person instruction for duration of spring semester

On Wednesday March 11th Michigan Tech along with many of Michigan’s universities suspended face to face classes, moving to online and remote instruction. Originally Tech had only planned to suspend in person classes until Friday April 17th, but is now suspending them for the rest of the spring semester.

"Initially we were optimistic that all of the efforts that were being put in place across the country would really slow the spread of the disease, but it became clear pretty quickly that the disease had spread faster than we anticipated," said Jackie Huntoon, Provost for Michigan Tech.

Along with in person instruction, Michigan Tech has also cancelled the spring commencement ceremony, but are currently working on ways to celebrate graduates.

"We're still looking at a couple options, one might be to postpone it to a later date, and another option would be to put together some form of virtual celebration of our graduates, but there will be more on that at a later date," added Huntoon.

The transition online was challenging for the students and staff, but the university says they are adjusting to this new normal.

"The instructors are figuring it out, and the students are helping to figure it out. I don't think we're going to give everybody the same educational experience as we would have if they were on campus, but it's the best we can do under the circumstances," said Huntoon.

Michigan Tech is also waiting to make a decision on how classes will be handled during summer semesters.

"We have not tackled the question of summer classes yet. We're going to try and get a little bit further in planning for the current semester before we start looking at the summer," said Huntoon.

