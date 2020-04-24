Michigan Tech offers virtual tours of campus for prospective students during coronavirus pandemic

With April almost over and summer on its way, now is when high school students would generally be visiting colleges. Due to the coronavirus pandemic however tech like many universities across the country have turned to virtual tours and sessions.

"Virtual sessions we're running pretty regularly, usually at a rate of greater than one a week. We've had five or six already, and we have 8 or 9 of them scheduled now up until the second week of May," said Kyle Rubin, Director of Admissions and Recruiting at Michigan Tech.

These virtual sessions allow prospective students the opportunity to join a video call and engage with students and faculty from tech to learn more about the university.

"They vary by content, some of them are for current students that maybe are transfer students, some of them relate to the residence halls, and some of them are just relaxing chats with our current students. So they sort of depend on the content," said Rubin.

while Michigan Tech is making the best out of a bad situation, they say these solutions will most likely not be used after the pandemic.

"Nothing really takes the place of getting the feel for what it's like to step foot on Michigan Tech's campus. We'll always strongly encourage people to actually come and see what's going on on campus in person," added Rubin.

Michigan Tech is also moving the first part of their summer semester online due to the current pandemic.

"There's a lot of moving parts, but we have made the decision to move track A online. Track B is under consideration and that's about all I can add about track B at the moment," said Rubin.

