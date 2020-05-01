Michigan Tech moves summer sessions online, plans to return to face-to-face classes in Fall 2020

Michigan Tech has unveiled several plans related to how the campus will run amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In a letter to students and faculty, President Rick Koubek announced that the college will be moving summer session online and canceling pre-college programs and athletic camps for the summer.

The letter stated that these decisions were made in regards to the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order, allowing “academic and facility teams time to prepare for a safe, in-person, on time start to the fall semester under new operating guidelines”.

Plans to return to face-to-face teaching for the fall 2020 semester are in the works, with some changes in adherence to social distancing protocols. According to President Koubek, these changes may include:

• Reducing class sizes and modifying our classrooms and course offerings.

• Shifting our dining services to include more options like takeout, grab-and-go, and meal delivery throughout campus.

• Creating more spaces for smaller collaborations and fewer opportunities for large group gatherings.

• Cultivating a culture of health and safety by making COVID-19 testing available, vigorously monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms among our residence hall populations and larger campus community, and responding proactively if there is evidence of the virus on campus. This includes contact tracing and immediately isolating suspected cases.

President Koubek stated that all plans are tentative and that the University will be gradually resuming face-to-face operations over the next three months.

He also announced that 119 employees, will be notified of a reduction of hours, or a temporary leave without pay, to “align our workforce needs with the current level of campus operations.”

He emphasized that these layoffs were no fault of the employees and that most employees will be able to return to full-time once that University is able to resume normal operations.

