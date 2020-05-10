Michigan Tech building a satellite through NASA partnership

Michigan Tech is a school known for its cutting-edge technological education and now, students are building satellites that are launched into space.

The first Satellite built by Michigan Tech students was launched last year. This was made possible through a partnership with the Department of Defense.

The school is planning another launch next spring, this time with NASA. “We won a proposal from NASA called ‘The University Student Instrumentation Project’ and that gave us funding to build a satellite to study the clouds. The recent announcement was the news that this satellite was in fact chosen for a launch into space by NASA,” said Brad King, a Mechanical Engineering Professor at Michigan Tech.

“There are very few universities that are building and flying satellites. Michigan Tech now is firmly recognized as a space-faring university, with this being our second satellite.”

King believes that building a space-ready satellite gives students a leg up when looking for careers after college. “When these students graduate and they have already built a satellite and understood all the pitfalls and the challenges involved with it, when they go out and get a job somewhere they really hit the ground running with their employers and they have a whole lot of practical expertise that students from competing universities just don’t have,” King said.

Michigan Tech has a third satellite planned soon and King hopes to make satellites an integral part of the curriculum. “We’re already getting queries from NASA and other government labs giving us opportunities for new missions.”

