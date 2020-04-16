Michigan Tech begins testing patient samples for COVID-19

Over the past two weeks Michigan Tech has gone through the process of getting authorization to begin lab testing patient samples for COVID-19.

"We were asked by Representative Greg Markannen and also state Senator Ed McBroom to see if we could do something to alleviate the turnaround time for people in the Upper Peninsula," said Karyn Fay, Director of Michigan Tech’s Medical Laboratory Science Program.

Thursday was the first day that the lab was up and running for Tech to begin testing samples.

"Technically we can run 40 tests an hour, but we're not going to try to do that until things start to ramp up so we're looking at doing between 50 and 100 tests per day to start with," said Fay.

Tech says having testing capabilities closer to home should cut down on the time it takes for patients to receive their results by at least 24 hours and potentially up to a week.

"Hopefully we will be able to get a same day or 24 turnaround time to help the physicians with their diagnosis, the state health department with what's going on in the Upper Peninsula, and ultimately to help the patients," said Fay.

As of right now tech is only receiving tests from three hospitals: Aspirus Keweenaw, U.P. Health System Portage, and Baraga County Memorial, but may be accepting from more in the future.

"We'll just have to see where that goes, Aspirus has a big U.P. network and we may begin pulling from that network, we'll just have to play it day by day. For the starting of this as of today, we've only reached out to those three facilities," said Fay.

