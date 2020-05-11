Michigan Tech announces three step plan for reopening campus

Representatives from Michigan Tech, including President Richard Koubek, spoke today on their plans for reopening their campus for the upcoming school year.

"We have to succeed with this effort on reopening the campus in a safe and effective manor, provided that the government allows us to do so. We're going to count on each member of our community to help us make that so," said Koubek.

MTU has put together a three-step plan for gradually reopening throughout the summer with different goals and guidelines each step of the way. However, their plan is subject to change due to potential future emergency orders.

"There are many variables, many unknowns. So much of our planning right now is contingency planning, ensuring that we're able to quickly pivot and move to alternative solutions when we need to do so," said Sarah Schulte, General Counsel and Secretary to the MTU Board of Trustees

the university is also implementing a new program called MTU Flex for the next school year. This program allows all classes to be taught face to face on campus, by remote instruction, or a combination of both.

"While we don't know yet exactly what that will look like the academic group is working to diligently plan for many different possibilities. In all likelihood many of the courses will be offered in a combination of remote and in person instruction," said Schulte.

The university has also said that it will take the full cooperation of its community to return to campus safely.

"I'd like to tell you that we're nearing the end and it's over, but it's not. We've dealt with the transition to being online and being away from campus right now. We have two more hurdles that we're going to have to face. Know that while it's not over yet, it will be," said Koubek.

