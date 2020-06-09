Michigan Tech SDC opening to students on July 13

In keeping with federal, state, and University guidelines, Michigan Tech Recreation will reopen the Student Development Complex to current students on July 13, with limited hours and access to the fitness center and pool.

The health and safety of our students, members, and staff is our first priority. Due to the current state-mandated criteria for the opening of gyms and fitness centers, we will phase people back into the facility, beginning with Michigan Tech student-athletes, followed by current students. We look forward to welcoming our members back at a later date, as health and safety protocols permit. Membership and locker rentals will be extended for the length of the closure.

Capacity limits and social distancing will be essential to the safety of users, and we are adjusting our operation to meet the new standards. The Recreation staff has been working diligently to develop employee COVID-19 training methods and protections to minimize the risk of transmission in the facility.

HuskiesFit group exercise classes are targeted to resume in the early fall. All previously purchased class punch cards will be accepted regardless of expiration date.

Ice rentals are now being accepted for after July 13. Reserve online or call 906-487-2578.

University Images remains closed, but Huskies apparel is still available online or for curbside pickup. Visit University Images online or contact the store at 800-850-0688 or uimages@mtu.edu.

UP Health System – Portage Rehab and Sports Medicine and Apothecary Houghton Pharmacy continue to operate. The Apothecary Houghton has adjusted its hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with a special time slot for at-risk populations from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

More information about COVID-19 and Michigan Tech's response can be found at mtu.edu/covid-19.