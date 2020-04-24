Michigan Tech Preschool moves to online registration

The Michigan Tech Pre-school has been making adjustments due to the coronavirus

For the duration of the school closures, the pre-school has been teaching their students remotely.

The preschool has also decided to go ahead with their registration during this time.

Normally parents would register their kids in person to check out the school, but this year all of the registration process is taking place online.

"There's about 55 spots in two classes for new students. There's a Monday-Wednesday-Friday class for 4 and 5 year olds, and a Tuesday-Thursday class for 3 and 4 year olds," said James Bittner, the Registrar for Michigan Tech Preschool.

Registration for new families opens April 28.

Learn more on the preschool's Facebook page or website.