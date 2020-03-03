WCHA Quarterfinals series between Michigan Tech, NMU to be televised

Posted: 
Updated: Wed 11:46 AM, Mar 04, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend's WCHA Quarterfinals series between Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan will be televised on TV6 & FOX UP, the stations announced Tuesday.

It's a best-of-three series between the rivals at the Berry Events Center.

Friday's game at 7:00 p.m. eastern time will have pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. on FOX UP.

Saturday's game and Sunday's game, if necessary, will air at 6:00 p.m. eastern time on TV6.

TV6 & FOX UP began airing MTU vs. NMU hockey games in 2013-14.

NMU says its tickets for Friday and Saturday are currently sold out, with tickets for a potential game on Sunday going on sale after Saturday's game ends.

 
