Michigan Tech College of Business featured in Keweenaw Chamber's April 'Lunch and Learn'

Michigan Tech's College of Business is showing how the university is more than just engineering and technology education.

That's the focus of the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce's "Lunch and Learn" presentation on Wednesday, April 15.

Jonathan Leinonen with the College of Business says there are about 400 students in the program, and administrators are hoping to continue to see growth.

Students learn about financing, accounting and management as they would in any other business college, but what sets Michigan Tech's program apart is its connection to the local business community. Leinonen says that partnership is important for giving students real-world experience before graduation, and it could also encourage students to work in Upper Michigan after graduation.

The "Lunch and Learn" with the Michigan Tech College of Business is Wednesday, April 15 at the Lakeshore Center, located at 600 E Lakeshore Dr., at noon.

For more information about registering for the event, call the chamber at 906-482-5240.