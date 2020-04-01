Michigan Tech 3D printing personal protective equipment for local hospitals

With doctors and nurses needing a large amount of PPE resources to help fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, Michigan Tech has decided to use some of their resources to help keep them supplied.

"We're making face shields. There's a design that we're printing on these 3D printers in the library, and it’s designed for a two part face shield. There's a Mylar mask and a 3D printed halo that goes around a person's head," said David Holden, Manager of Innovation and Technology at the Van Pelt and Opie Library.

Tech has set up eight 3D printers from across campus in the Van Pelt and Opie library.

"At this point we're producing between 60 and 100 face shields a day. We're not sure what the demand is going to be, but we believe it's going to be higher than that so we're just producing them as quickly as we can," added Holden.

With students out of classes and most of Tech's buildings going unused the team decided to utilize the open space available to them.

"We've taken the 3D printers from around campus that we have access to and created a little printing plant here for generating these," said Holden.

Michigan Tech is doing what they can to give back to their community.

"We want to do whatever we can do to help the community during this time. We feel for the people that going through challenges and we want to do whatever we can to make a difference," said John Schneiderhan, Library Technology Specialist at the Van Pelt and Opie Library.

