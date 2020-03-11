Michigan Tech #23 hockey jersey missing

A Michigan Tech hockey jersey is missing ahead of the team's semifinal playoff series in Minnesota this weekend.

According to the MTU Hockey Equipment Twitter account, when putting jersey's away this week after washing them, jersey #23 was missing.

The player who wears #23, Raymond Brice, a senior forward from Houghton, "remembers putting it in the [laundry] bin," the equipment team said.

The equipment team also remembers hanging it to dry. But, after doing so, the laundry room was left unlocked, and now the jersey is missing.

Anyone with information on the missing jersey is asked to contact Michigan Tech Public Safety.

The equipment team was tasked with adding numbers and a nameplate to a blank jersey.

Michigan Tech is playing the University of Minnesota - Mankato in a best-of-three weekend series for the semifinal round of the WCHA playoffs.

To see the original tweet thread about the missing jersey, check out the embedded post below.

TV6 & FOX UP will have more details as they are made available.