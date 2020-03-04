Michigan Supreme Court won't hear Cochran appeal

The Michigan Supreme Court won't hear the appeal of convicted murderer Kelly Cochran.

The ruling, issued Tuesday, says the state's highest court has denied her application for leave to appeal.

Cochran was sentenced to life in prison for killing Christopher Regan in Caspian in 2014. She was also sentenced to 65 years in prison for the strangulation death of her husband, Jason Cochran, at their Hobart, Indiana home.

After her conviction in Iron County Circuit Court, Cochran argued that there was evidence used against her that should not have been allowed. Cochran said the court should not have allowed the jury to hear about her claims of being a serial killer, and her related claims that she or her husband had a so-called "trophy bag" or "trinket bag" with items relating to prior murders and her act of making shanks, or homemade weapons, of out her eyeglasses while in jail.

In June 2019, the Michigan Court of Appeals denied her appeal of the evidence used. Cochran's attorney filed an appeal with the Michigan Supreme Court in July, which was denied Tuesday.

"We are not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed by this Court," said the ruling.

Cochran is serving her life sentence at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility for women in Ypsilanti.