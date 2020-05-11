'Michigan Strong' flyover planned over Marquette

(WLUC) - Members and aircraft from the Michigan Air National Guard are scheduled to fly over Marquette Tuesday as part of a series of multi-city flyovers to show appreciation to the thousands of Michigan heroes who are at the front line battling COVID-19 and providing the vital support that Michiganders need.
The 127th Wing, based at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township, has not announced times yet but posted a tentative schedule. Dates and times are subject to change due to weather and operational requirements.
This story will be updated when a time and a map is released. You can also check the 127th Wing on Facebook for dates, times, and maps of the Michigan Strong flyovers.
Tuesday, May 12
KC-135 Flyover:
• Marquette
• Lansing
• Flint
Tuesday, May 12
A-10 Flyover:
• Traverse City
• Grand Rapids
• Battle Creek
Wednesday, May 13
KC-135 & A-10 Flyover
• Novi
• Detroit