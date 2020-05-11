'Michigan Strong' flyover planned over Marquette

Photo Courtesy: 127th Wing
By  | 
Posted:

(WLUC) - Members and aircraft from the Michigan Air National Guard are scheduled to fly over Marquette Tuesday as part of a series of multi-city flyovers to show appreciation to the thousands of Michigan heroes who are at the front line battling COVID-19 and providing the vital support that Michiganders need.

The 127th Wing, based at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township, has not announced times yet but posted a tentative schedule. Dates and times are subject to change due to weather and operational requirements.

This story will be updated when a time and a map is released. You can also check the 127th Wing on Facebook for dates, times, and maps of the Michigan Strong flyovers.

Tuesday, May 12
KC-135 Flyover:
• Marquette
• Lansing
• Flint

Tuesday, May 12
A-10 Flyover:
• Traverse City
• Grand Rapids
• Battle Creek

Wednesday, May 13
KC-135 & A-10 Flyover
• Novi
• Detroit

Get ready Michigan! Continue to like, follow, and share the 127th Wing for dates, times, and maps of the Michigan...

Posted by 127th Wing on Sunday, May 10, 2020

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus