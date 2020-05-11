'Michigan Strong' flyover planned over Marquette

Members and aircraft from the Michigan Air National Guard are scheduled to fly over Marquette Tuesday as part of a series of multi-city flyovers to show appreciation to the thousands of Michigan heroes who are at the front line battling COVID-19 and providing the vital support that Michiganders need.

The 127th Wing, based at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township, has not announced times yet but posted a tentative schedule. Dates and times are subject to change due to weather and operational requirements.

This story will be updated when a time and a map is released. You can also check the 127th Wing on Facebook for dates, times, and maps of the Michigan Strong flyovers.

Tuesday, May 12

KC-135 Flyover:

• Marquette

• Lansing

• Flint

Tuesday, May 12

A-10 Flyover:

• Traverse City

• Grand Rapids

• Battle Creek

Wednesday, May 13

KC-135 & A-10 Flyover

• Novi

• Detroit