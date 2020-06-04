Michigan Senate: Train police on bias, de-escalation

The Michigan Senate has unanimously approved a bill that would require police to be trained on implicit bias and de-escalation techniques to minimize the use of force.

Thursday's vote came more than a week after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has sparked nationwide protests.

The legislation would also mandate, starting in 2022, that officers complete annual continuing education.

Michigan is among six states without such a requirement, according to a 2017 report.

The measure, which was passed just a week after its introduction, was sent to the House for further consideration.