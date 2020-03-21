Michigan Secretary of State offices returning to regular weekday hours; further streamlining critical services

Beginning Monday, March 23, all 131 Michigan Secretary of State branch offices will be modifying current operations, returning to regularly scheduled branch hours, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time on Wednesdays. They will remain closed on Saturdays. During this time in-person transactions will continue to be available only for critical services and by appointment.

“In our first week offering limited services by appointment only, branch staff have carried out critical transactions for first responders, grocery store drivers and medical personnel—people our society especially needs credentialed to work at this time,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “The best way to show appreciation for the service of our branch staff is to limit your in-person transactions to only those which absolutely must be done at a branch.”

All Secretary of State offices shifted to operating by appointment only on March 16, and will do so through April 5, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Operations were assessed throughout the first week of the shift in service, resulting in the coming change in hours and further streamlining of critical service provision. Starting March 23, in-person services will be limited to the items listed below. Existing appointments for services not included may be cancelled.

In-person services will be restricted to:

- Driver’s license/state ID transactions that must be done in person

- First-time CDL license issuance

- CDL endorsements (such as Hazmat) issuance

- Issuance of first-time driver’s license or state ID card

- Renewal of CDL licenses only

- Renewal of other licenses must be completed online or via mail only

- Conversion of any license to REAL ID temporarily paused, unless branch visit is required otherwise

- Replacement (because of loss) of Enhanced Driver’s License only

- Other licenses can be replaced through online services

- Title transfers

- For motor vehicles only

- Corrections or additions to titles temporarily paused

- Testing

- Operator, CDL, chauffeur, mechanic, motorcycle

- Recreational vehicle testing temporarily paused

- Notary service for Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission applications

Vehicle registration renewals and many other transactions can be done online. Registration renewals can be also done at self-service stations, many of which accept cash. To make an appointment, conduct a transaction online, or see a map of self-service stations visit Michigan.gov/SOS. Appointments can also be made by calling 888-SOS-MICH.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.