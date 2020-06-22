Michigan Secretary of State office reminds public of grace period for licenses

For drivers who need to renew their license or registration their is still a grace period due to the coronavirus pandemic. The grace period is for those needing a new license or registration between February 1 and June 30.

It's part of the Governor's executive order stating you won't be penalized or incur late fees until after July 31. Secretary of State offices are open by appointment only, but same-day appointments are available as well. So far, according to the Secretary of State's office, things have been going smoothly for customers and staff.

"So far we have reports from almost every single branch that things are going really well, customers are being, on the whole, very respectful and very understanding, we have really strict protocols in place and on the whole, everything has been calm," said Tracy Wimmer, Media Relations Director for the Michigan SOS.

You are required to wear a mask inside the secretary of state offices. Appointments can be made online or via the phone.

