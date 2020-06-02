Michigan Nurses Association files three charges against UPHS - Marquette

The Michigan Nurses Association filed three charges with the National Labor Board on Monday, June 1. They are alleging that UP Health System - Marquette has violated federal labor laws through what they are calling a lack of transparency.

A statement released today says that the hospital refused to provide complete inventories of personal protective equipment to nurses, despite requests for more information. They also believe the hospital violated policies of both the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, and the National Labor Relations Act. This is due to UPHS - Marquette allegedly redacting OSHA logs, which provide information on what hospital employees are sick or injured at the facility.

“We have a community that deserves a set of nurses that has enough information to be prepared to take care of them, and also to take care of ourselves so that we’re healthy enough to take care of somebody that comes in sick,” said Gregory Kerwin, RN at UPHS - Marquette and Michigan Nurses Association Representative.

The third charge has to do with a lack of financial transparency. The statement clams hospital executives refused to disclose information about grant money received from the federal government.

TV6 & Fox UP did reach out to UPHS-Marquette for a statement, but have not heard back at the time of posting.