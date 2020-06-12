Michigan National Guard providing clarification to concerned guard members and loved ones

The Michigan National Guard is speaking out on an issue concerning their decision to let a soldier return to training after she tested positive for COVID-19.

This clarification is coming after several guard members and their loved ones addressed their concern over the National Guard's lack of disregard for their safety.

"We empathize with the concern of folks. This is an unseen risk. This is an un-seeable risk,” said Major General Paul Rogers, the Military and Veterans Affairs Director and Michigan National Guard Adjutant General.

Before soldiers attended their annual training at the Marquette County Fairgrounds, Major General Rogers says they tested members between May 27 and May 29.

The guard received the test results back on June 5, and realized one of their soldiers tested positive for COVID-19, pushing them to seek advice from public health officials.

According to public health officials, Major General Rogers says the soldier appeared to be asymptomatic, and only needed a 10-day quarantine period, which the guard says began when they tested everyone between May 27 and the 29.

"Getting the results on June 5, a majority of that 10-day period had already transpired, and this individual wasn't showing any symptoms beforehand nor did the individual show any symptoms during that period,” explained Rogers.

Public health officials advised the National Guard to isolate the solider for the remaining two days following her initial testing, which ran into the same time period as the annual training.

Once the solider completed quarantining, public health officials told the solider and her unit, she could return back to duty.

"We never compromise is the health and welfare of our soldiers and their families. They are paramount to our organization,” said Rogers.

Across the 107th Engineer Battalion, Rogers says three soldiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the Central and Western Upper Peninsula, and down in the Northern Lower Peninsula.

In each case, Rogers says the guard spoke with public health officials to ensure everyone's safety when around positive individuals, and each other as a whole, by following proper safety guidelines.