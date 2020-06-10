Michigan National Guard members and loved ones claim safety has been disregarded following positive COVID-19 test

Members of the Michigan National Guard and their loved ones say their safety is being disregarded. As we've previously reported, a soldier training in Marquette County tested positive for COVID-19.

A positive test result came back Friday for a soldier training with the Ishpeming and Marquette National Guard units. A family member of a soldier, who asked that we protect their identity, says the positive soldier returned on Monday, without any negative tests.

"She was sent home for two days, and then she was brought back into the field by the battalion commander as his personal driver," said the family member.

The Michigan National Guard has declined interviews this week. It neither confirmed nor denied the positive test. In a statement, the guard says it tested soldiers the week before the start of annual training so it could identify any asymptomatic soldiers; but family members say, results weren't back before drills started.

"So he decided before first test results even came back to throw everyone together out in the field without even quarantining prior to test results," said the family member.

Training had been conducted throughout the state, with the units returning to the Marquette County Fairgrounds this past weekend, and back to their armories on Wednesday. A soldier at training spoke anonymously about conditions.

"Morale is very low, extremely low,” said the soldier. “It's an extremely toxic situation. They’re not happy, we're not happy."

According to numerous sources, social distancing and cleaning guidelines are not being properly followed, and masks are worn infrequently, with no way to clean them.

"The CDC recommends that you wash your mask after every use, and we've been wearing the same mask for the entire training with no way to wash them," said the soldier.

The added that many feel like they have been betrayed by the battalion commander, who made the decision to bring back the guardsman with the positive test result early.

"This is a person that we're supposed to trust if we were going to a war or a conflict, and I see it as a complete disregard for the safety of the soldiers, safety of their families, safety of our entire state and communities," said the soldier.

With the National Guard not talking, we asked Governor Whitmer about the protocols.

"We're going to have some outbreaks, and that's why it's so important that we keep testing, we keep tracing all of the different contacts and that we isolate,” said Whitmer. “And I think we've got good protocols, but we're going to have all sorts of challenges of this nature."

Training is set to wrap up this weekend, with soldiers returning home Sunday, unless a decision is made to quarantine.

