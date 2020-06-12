Michigan National Guard expands assistance for no-cost community COVID-19 testing at eight new sites this weekend

The Michigan National Guard will continue its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, and local health departments to offer COVID-19 testing this weekend in Branch, Chippewa, Gratiot, Marquette, Muskegon, Newago, Schoolcraft, and Wayne counties.

These drive-through sites will be offering tests at no cost to the public both Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14. The site in Muskegon County will be operational Friday evening and Saturday. The site in Gratiot County will be open Saturday only.

The Michigan National Guard has more than 45 trained testing teams ready to assist, of which 21 are currently assigned to support the community testing mission. These three-member teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non-medical tasks. All team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been following strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety and to protect Michigan communities.

“Widespread testing is still the most crucial tool we have in protecting Michiganders from COVID-19 and lowering the chance of a second wave,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am grateful for the skilled professionals of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan State Police, and the Michigan National Guard who continue to provide exceptional service to Michiganders when we need them most.”

Locations for each testing site are:

Branch County

Branch County Fairgrounds

262 S. Sprague St.

Coldwater, MI 49036

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Chippewa County

Sault Area High School

904 Marquette Ave.

Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Gratiot County

Alma Middle School

1700 Pine Ave.

Alma, MI 48801

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Marquette County

Berry Events Center, Northern Michigan University

400 W. Fair Ave

Marquette, MI 49855

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Muskegon County

Oak Ridge Middle School

251 S. Wolf Lake Rd.

Muskegon, MI 49442

Friday: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Newago County

Newago County Admin & Health Department

1087 Newell Street

White Cloud, MI 49349

Saturday& Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Schoolcraft County

Schoolcraft County Road Commission

332 East Rd.

Manistique, MI 49854

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wayne County

Ecorse High School

27225 W. Outer Dr.

Ecorse, MI 48229

Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

These drive-through testing sites will feature additional resources, such as information for those interested in joining the Michigan National Guard and resources for veterans.

“The Michigan National Guard is proud to provide this important service to communities across the state,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Testing is a critical measure to mitigate risk as Michiganders get back to work; we are working hard alongside our state partners to make it safe and easy to get tested.”

The MING has been actively engaged in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic through widespread testing and screening, distribution of personal protective equipment, and assistance at numerous food banks across the state. The community testing initiative is a continuation of those efforts.

Similar testing has been held in 14 other communities over the past three weeks.

The Michigan National Guard’s specialized testing teams have been performing this mission around the state since mid-April and are not part of the engineer units that recently conducted annual training at Camp Grayling, Marquette County Fairgrounds, and the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

More COVID-19 information can be found at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

