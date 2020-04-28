'Michigan Makers United' creates face shields for UP, Detroit

An organization called Michigan Makers United is producing essential personal protective equipment for our front line workers.

The group was started by staff at the Marquette Area Public Schools It's since grown to include districts all across Upper Michigan.

Using 3-D printers, they've made close to 5,000 face shields and filled orders across the U.P.

Now, they're helping Detroit, one the areas hardest hit by the pandemic.

"We decided that since we had fulfilled most of our initial orders, that we would put together a focused effort for a few days, and in like three days this group came up with almost 570 face shields to send down there," said MAPS Makerspace Director Becky LaBrecque.

The face shields are now on their way to Detroit, with Donckers and the Delft Bistro donating the cost of shipping.

if you'd like to donate to the effort, check out the group's Facebook page to learn more.

