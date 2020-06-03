Michigan House advancing coronavirus relief bill; Whitmer relaxes some orders as cases increase nearly 400

Michigan lawmakers have advanced a bill that would allocate more than $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding, including $200 million to help small businesses restart as stay-at-home restrictions are loosened.

The state, meanwhile, relaxed rules Tuesday so people can visit patients in hospitals and accompany them to physicians' offices as long as they are screened.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rescinded an order that allowed governments to delay responses to public-records requests during the emergency, effective June 11.

Grants to small businesses would be capped at $5,000 under the legislation sent to the Michigan House.

Coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan, but many cases have recovered as well.

As of Wednesday, June 3, cases in Michigan were up to 58,035 an increase of 399 new cases over Tuesday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 5,570 total, with 17 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

For the state, as of Friday, May 29, at least 38,099 people were considered recovered. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updates this number weekly on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 118, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 16 deaths reported, and at least 80 people are considered recovered.

There were no new Upper Michigan cases reported Wednesday, but the death count decreased in Marquette County, by one. That means Marquette County now has 56 total cases confirmed, with 11 deaths and at least 41 recoveries. The case is not considered related to COVID-19.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Click here to read all of TV6 & FOX UP's stories on Opening up the U.P.