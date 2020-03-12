MHSAA, MAHA address coronavirus concerns

The Michigan High School Athletic Association says it is planning to conduct all remaining winter postseason tournaments as scheduled.

The MHSAA is finalizing plans that will either prohibit or allow limited spectators through this Saturday’s events due to coronavirus concerns.

An announcement will be made at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Plans for the final two weeks of the Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments will be provided by Monday, March 16.

This weekend’s Boys Swimming & Diving Finals will be held as scheduled at Oakland University and the Holland Aquatic Center, but will be conducted with no on-site spectators.

All events at both Swim Final locations will be streamed live at MHSAA.tv.

Two Upper Michigan teams are in Plymouth to play in the hockey semifinals on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, Marquette plays Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice at 7:30 p.m. in Division II.

In Division III, Calumet plays Detroit Country Day at 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

For more information, visit the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s website.

Meantime, the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association has announced it has canceled all its remaining State Championships, including high school, youth, and adult games that were set to begin or already in process.

MAHA also announced it has postponed the youth player development tryouts that were scheduled to take place over the next several weeks.

The girls' tryout, scheduled for mid-April, will remain as scheduled for the time being and will be subject to change as the situation progresses.

Updates from the MAHA can be found here.

