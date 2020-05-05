Michigan: Doctors have discretion on nonessential procedures

Michigan hospitals and physicians have "broad discretion'' to decide whether to continue delaying procedures during the pandemic, the state said in new guidance issued in the face of pressure to let providers do more as the curve of coronavirus cases flattens.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive and chief deputy health director, announced the memo Monday, a day after sending it. Six weeks ago, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer restricted all nonessential medical and dental care to ensure that the health care system had enough capacity and equipment to treat COVID-19 patients and to limit the virus's spread.

THE LATEST

The governor's order remains in effect, but physicians "do have the discretion to be able to determine what care is necessary and urgent for their patients,'' Khaldun said.

In-person contact should be limited as much as possible, she said. But if clinicians determine it is necessary, they should take steps such as asking patients to wait in their cars until their appointments, requiring masks and having separate entrances for healthy and sick patient visits.

Khaldun encouraged providers to prioritize appointments for their most vulnerable patients and to consider allowing visits for immunizations.

"Things that were not urgent a few weeks ago may now be urgent more than ever,'' she said.

Top officials, including Republican lawmakers, have raised concerns that people with serious conditions are not being treated. Mayor Mike Duggan, who used to be a hospital administrator, said last week that hospitals in the Detroit - which has been hit hard by the coronavirus but is stabilizing - had 700 open beds and an additional 100 open beds in intensive care units, something it never saw in normal times.

CASES

The state's daily report on cases and deaths was delayed due to a software issue. Michigan had more than 4,000 deaths and 43,700 confirmed cases as of Sunday, though the actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

While data in recent weeks is a sign for "cautious optimism,'' Whitmer said, she pointed to a rapid rise in cases in western Michigan and rural northern Michigan.

"This is not over,'' she said. In Detroit, Duggan said the pace of deaths continued to fall, although there had been at least 248 deaths among nursing home residents, which accounts for nearly 25% of the city's total. Testing was ongoing in adult foster care homes and other group homes. Senior apartments will be next.

"It's still primarily being spread in two places: work sites and senior housing,'' Duggan said of the coronavirus.

Henry Ford Health System in southeastern Michigan said it had 310 COVID-19 patients Monday, down 30% from a week ago.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

ELECTION

About 50 Michigan communities will still hold elections on school taxes or other issues on Tuesday after others postponed theirs. They will be primarily mail-based, though one in-person polling place must be open in each jurisdiction.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office sent absentee ballot applications to just over 740,000 registered voters in those communities. Turnout was at 20% and will ultimately more than double the average turnout for May local elections, she said.

The Democrat wouldn't say when asked if the state would mail applications statewide for the August primary and November general election. She said her office will focus for now on making sure people know they can request a ballot from their local clerk.

PETITION DRIVE?

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey on Monday backed the idea of a veto-proof citizens' initiative to repeal a 1945 law that Whitmer, a Democrat, has cited to extend her emergency declaration without the GOP-led Legislature's approval. The declaration is the foundation of her stay-at-home and other orders.

If such a drive were started, conservatives would need roughly 340,000 valid voter signatures - an even tougher task in a pandemic - to put the measure before lawmakers.

Republican legislators want the economy reopened more quickly, particularly in areas outside metro Detroit, and may soon sue to challenge Whitmer's authority and actions to combat the pandemic.