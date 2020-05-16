Michigan Dept. of Treasury announces business tax deadline extension

Michigan Businesses taxpayers now have more time to pay their sales, use, and withholding taxes (SUW), thanks to a decision by the State Department of Treasury announced in a press release Saturday morning.

Under the new rules, business taxpayers scheduled to make SUW tax payments previously due in March, April, and May can postpone filing requirements until Saturday, June 20, 2020. The State Treasury will waive any penalties and interest on those deferred payments.

This decision was made based on what would be helpful to businesses, according to state Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “We have carefully listened to the concerns of our business partners. Moving the sales, use, and withholding tax deadline until June and providing other repayment options will help taxpayers navigate their way through this crisis,” Eubanks said.

The State Treasury Department will provide more information in the future for business taxpayers who might need additional repayment options. Business taxpayers are still encouraged to file SUW tax returns and pay taxes owed on the original due date if able to do so. Discounts will still be applied if payments are received on time.

The waiver is not available for accelerated sales, use, or withholding tax fiilers.

Click here for more information about Michigan’s taxes.

