Michigan Department of Corrections addresses prison COVID-19 rumors

The spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Corrections is addressing rumors about COVID-19 and state prisons.

Spokesperson Chris Gautz says no inmates have been sent to Marquette Branch Prison from Kinross Correctional Facility, the home of an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday. It's believed that inmate contracted the disease from the new coronavirus while hospitalized for another condition in Northern Lower Michigan.

Gautz says there are no other positive prisoner or staff cases at this time. The MDOC announced last Tuesday that two Lower Michigan employees tested positive for COVID-19.