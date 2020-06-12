Michigan DNR's Free Fishing Weekend coming up

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Free Fishing weekend will take place Saturday and Sunday, June 13 & 14.

The DNR holds free fishing weekends twice each year as a way to help encourage future anglers statewide.

DNR Public Information Officer, John Pepin says it's an easy way for novices to try out the sport without committing to a fishing license.

Off-road vehicle registration and the recreation passports are also waived for all Michigan parks and boat launches this weekend.

It's all part of DNBR’s effort to promote outdoor recreation and family fun.

"The more that the weather is nice and the restrictions of the coronavirus are lifting gradually, more and more people are going to want to be getting outside. More and more people have already been doing that to some extent as our fishing and hunting license sales have shown so far,”

Pepin reminds everyone that all other DNR regulations still apply. Be sure to wear a life jacket if you're fishing from a boat.

