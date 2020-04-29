Michigan DNR reminds boaters to stay safe on Michigan's waterways

John Pepin, Public Information Officer for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says as long as people are observing the social distancing guidelines, Upper Michigan's parks, trails an waterways will stay open.

"We're really fortunate in Michigan. We have so much water and opportunities for people to get out and recreate. We've been advocating the mental and physical health attributes of being able to get outside and take a walk and that's why we like to keep our state parks open, our trails open,” Pepin announced.

Others in your boat no longer have to be from your immediate household as long as you and your passengers maintain 6 foot separation. However, certain types of commercial boating enterprises are still prohibited.

"Charter operations are still not allowed under the most recent order. Boating is allowed; motorboats, kayaks, canoes," Pepin clarified.

Life jackets come in all shapes and sizes. So there's no reason anyone in your boat should be on the water without a life jacket, according to Pepin.

"It's very important for people to wear a life jacket. Because 4 out of 5 boating fatalities are drowning," Pepin reasoned.

It’s also important to establish and share a boating plan with someone. Include crucial information like your destination and a departure and arrival time. Also include phone numbers of proper authorities and instructions in case you don’t return in time.

"Check your boat before going out on the water to make sure it's properly equipped and that the equipment is in good working order," Pepin recommended.

Once you’re on the water, boaters should always stay alert, understand weather conditions, check the forecast and maintain situational awareness.

"There's other obstacles and boating hazards. Watch for other boats, swimmers, skiers or objects in the water,” Pepin urged.

Also watch for buoys, channel markers, fishing nets which can get caught up in propellers and be aware of the potential for high water.

"Higher water can produce stronger currents. Colder and deeper water can also lead to a lot more things floating, especially in rivers. There'll also be things submerged at or just below the water level that you may not be used to being there," Pepin warned.

And just like in a car, you need a sober driver. Because alcohol use is one of the top five contributing factors in all boating incidents.

"It's like driving a car. Driving a boat is your number one priority when you're out on the water," Pepin stated.

And just like in a car, you can be stopped by any number of authorities, including members of the United States Coast Guard, DNR Conservation Officers, Sheriff's Deputies and State Police Troopers.

Remember to be courteous, answer questions and follow any instructions they might have.

"Conservation officers in general like to talk with folks that are out recreating. Lots of times they want to know if people are catching fish or if they've noticed if everyone is boating safely and having a good time, things like that,” Pepin asserted.

DNR officers may also check for potential violations of boating rules.

“An officer may ask to see you're fishing license. Most of our enforcement action especially with things related to coronavirus have been from an educational standpoint. They’re trying to make sure people are observing proper social distancing and not gathering in crowds, things like that,” Pepin declared.

Click here to find out more including where to boat and safety certificates from the Michigan DNR.