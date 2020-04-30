Michigan DNR cancels camping reservations from May 15-June 21

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is cancelling all camping and overnight reservations from May 15 until June 21 in State Parks.

The announcement comes in anticipation of Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order expiration on May 15. They hope that DNR staff can start preparing for the summer at state parks once non-essential work is permitted.

Once they can get back to work, preparation is expected to take roughly five weeks.

“This is something that we know the public is very anxious and eager to see occur, and we’re happy to accommodate our park visitors and campers. We just need some time to get things up and running properly before we’re able to do that,” said John Pepin, Public Information Officer for the Michigan DNR.

Campers who had reservations during this time can either be credited back their payment, or use their reservation for a date later in the year. Boating access sites at State Parks will remain open, but boaters must follow social distancing guidelines.