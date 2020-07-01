Michigan DNR begins work to band Canadian Geese

For Michigan DNR wildlife management staff, early July makes for the perfect time to learn more about Canadian Geese.

Staff was on Presque Isle in Marquette on Wednesday, July 1, working on the goose banding process. At this time each year, the geese lose their flight feathers, making it easier for them to be corralled and counted by the staff.

An aluminum band with a tracking number is attached to each goose, as staff collects the gender and age of each bird. After that, the birds are returned to the wild. The information collected is used to help manage Canadian geese across the continent.

“The banding program helped get canada geese back to the population levels they were hundreds of years ago. The continuation of the program helps the continued management, making sure that we do have them for many years to come and for posterity,” said Caleb Eckloff, Michigan DNR Wildlife Technician.

In the Upper Peninsula region, the DNR works to band three hundred Canadian Geese each year. Staff hopes to reach their goal by the end of the week.