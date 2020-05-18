Michigan COVID-19 numbers increase slowly, recoveries continue

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan, but as of Monday, not in the Upper Peninsula.

As of Monday, May 18, cases in Michigan were up to 51,915 an increase of 773** new cases over Sunday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 4,915 total, with 24 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 103, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 15 deaths reported.

There are no new cases in the Upper Peninsula for Monday. But, those following numbers may note that numbers are at 103, and they were at 102 on Sunday. A discrepancy was noted for Luce County this weekend, so that case was added to the numbers for Monday in our totals.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference, along with MDHHS' Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. She announced plans for Opening Up the U.P. and northern Lower Peninsula. Details on this can be found here, or in the embedded graphic below. The begnining of the reopening comes with new stipulations for businesses. Read more about those guidelines here.

You can watch the entire press conference embedded below, or on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page.

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 28,234, as of Friday, May 15. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

In Upper Michigan, there are also people recovering. So far, those numbers reported by health departments are:

Chippewa: 3 (includes MDOC)

Delta: 10 recoveries

Dickinson: 1 recovery

Gogebic: 3 recoveries

Houghton: 2 recoveries

Luce: 1 recovery (MDOC)

Marquette: 26 recoveries

Menominee: 1 recovery

On Monday, May 4, the National Guard began testing prison inmates at some U.P. prisons. As of Wednesday, May 13, at 3:00 p.m., here are the testing numbers for Upper Peninsula prisons, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections:

Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 872, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 872, Pending tests: 0

Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 817, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 817, Pending tests: 0

Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 2,334, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 2,331, Pending tests: 3

Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,541, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,425, Pending tests: 115

Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 893, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 887, Pending tests: 6

Newberry Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,078, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,077, Pending tests: 0

