Michigan COVID-19 deaths increase to more than 3K

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan.

As of Friday, April 24 at 3 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 36,641, an increase of 1,350 new cases over Thursday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 3,085 total, with 108 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased by four Friday, with four new cases in Marquette County. That brings the county's totals to 39 cases and six deaths.

U.P. cases are now at 74, with 11 deaths reported.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

A cumulative total of recovered COVID-19 cases in Michigan, as of April 17, is 3,237. These numbers are updated weekly, every Saturday.

Worldwide, more than 762,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University Friday at 3 p.m.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

For more state and national information, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

