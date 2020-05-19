Michigan COVID-19 deaths hit 5K, though numbers increasing at slower rate

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan, but as of Monday, not in the Upper Peninsula.

As of Tuesday, May 19, cases in Michigan were up to 52,350 an increase of 435 new cases over Monday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 5,017 total, with 103** new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 104, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 15 deaths reported.

The only new case in the U.P. was in Delta County, bringing that county's total to 15 cases, two deaths, and ten total recoveries.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference, along with MDHHS' Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. She announced plans for Opening Up the U.P. and northern Lower Peninsula. Details on this can be found here, or in the embedded graphic below. The begnining of the reopening comes with new stipulations for businesses. Read more about those guidelines here.

You can watch the entire press conference embedded below, or on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page.

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 28,234, as of Friday, May 15. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

In Upper Michigan, there are also people recovering. As of 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, there are at least 54 recoveries So far, those numbers reported by health departments are:

Chippewa: 3 (includes MDOC)

Delta: 10 recoveries

Dickinson: 1 recovery

Gogebic: 3 recoveries

Houghton: 2 recoveries

Luce: 1 recovery (MDOC)

Marquette: 26 recoveries

Menominee: 1 recovery

The LMAS District Health Department is also listing seven recoveries in their four counties as of May 14.

On Monday, May 4, the National Guard began testing prison inmates at some U.P. prisons. As of Wednesday, May 13, at 3:00 p.m., here are the testing numbers for Upper Peninsula prisons, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections:

Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 872, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 872, Pending tests: 0

Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 817, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 817, Pending tests: 0

Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 2,334, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 2,331, Pending tests: 3

Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,541, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,425, Pending tests: 115

Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 893, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 887, Pending tests: 6

Newberry Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,079, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,078, Pending tests: 0

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

For more information from the Michigan DHHS, or the CDC, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

**Note on deaths (05/19/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 43 additional deaths identified by this methodology.