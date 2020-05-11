Michigan COVID-19 cases still increasing, no new cases reported in UP Monday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan.

As of Monday, May 11, cases in Michigan were up to 47,552, an increase of 414 new cases over Sunday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 4,584 total, with 33 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 99, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 15 deaths reported.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service's (MDHHS) data, there were no new COVID-19 cases reported for the Upper Peninsula Monday.

On Monday, May 4, the National Guard began testing prison inmates at some U.P. prisons. As of Monday, May 11, at 3:00 p.m., here are the testing numbers for Upper Peninsula prisons, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections:

Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 870, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 860, Pending tests: 10

Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 813, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 813, Pending tests: 0

Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 2,322, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 23, Pending tests: 2,299

Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,538, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 19, Pending tests: 1,518

Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 888, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 884, Pending tests: 6

Newberry Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,074, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,059, Pending tests: 14

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 22,686, as of Friday, May 8. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

For more information from the Michigan DHHS, or the CDC, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.