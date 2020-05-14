Michigan COVID-19 cases spike up, due to reporting of backlogged results

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan.

As of Thursday, May 14, cases in Michigan were up to 49,582, an increase of 1,191 new cases over Wednesday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 4,787 total, with 73** new deaths in the last 24 hours.

"The COVID-19 case count being reported [Thursday] is a significant increase over reports from previous days. Several factors are contributing to this increase including backlogged results being reported electronically into the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS) and increased testing at correctional facilities across the state," the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said in a release. "[Thursday’s] report of 1,191 cases includes cases from commercial labs Garcia, a lab with significant presence in Michigan’s correctional facilities and corporate environment, Orchard Technology and P4. Results from these labs were being entered manually, which led to a backlog, and are now being reported electronically into MDSS."

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 99, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 15 deaths reported.

There is a new case in Menominee County, bringing that county's total to seven cases, no deaths, and one recovery.

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 22,686, as of Friday, May 8. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

In Upper Michigan, there are also people recovering. So far, those numbers reported by health departments are:

Chippewa: 3 (includes MDOC)

Delta: 10 recoveries

Dickinson: 1 recovery

Gogebic: 3 recoveries

Houghton: 2 recoveries

Luce: 1 recovery (MDOC)

Marquette: 26 recoveries

Menominee: 1 recovery

On Monday, May 4, the National Guard began testing prison inmates at some U.P. prisons. As of Wednesday, May 13, at 3:00 p.m., here are the testing numbers for Upper Peninsula prisons, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections:

Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 870, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 869, Pending tests: 1

Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 814, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 814, Pending tests: 0

Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 2,333, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 2,272, Pending tests: 61

Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,539, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,422, Pending tests: 116

Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 892, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 885, Pending tests: 6

Newberry Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,074, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,060, Pending tests: 13

**Note on deaths (05/14/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 35 additional deaths identified by this methodology.