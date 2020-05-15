Michigan COVID-19 cases reach 50K, UP is at 100 confirmed cases

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan.

As of Friday, May 15, cases in Michigan were up to 50,079 an increase of 497 new cases over Thursday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 4,825 total, with 38 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 100, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 15 deaths reported.

There is a new case in Menominee County, bringing that county's total to eight cases, no deaths, and one recovery.

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 22,686, as of Friday, May 8. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

In Upper Michigan, there are also people recovering. So far, those numbers reported by health departments are:

Chippewa: 3 (includes MDOC)

Delta: 10 recoveries

Dickinson: 1 recovery

Gogebic: 3 recoveries

Houghton: 2 recoveries

Luce: 1 recovery (MDOC)

Marquette: 26 recoveries

Menominee: 1 recovery

On Monday, May 4, the National Guard began testing prison inmates at some U.P. prisons. As of Wednesday, May 13, at 3:00 p.m., here are the testing numbers for Upper Peninsula prisons, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections:

Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 871, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 871, Pending tests: 0

Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 814, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 814, Pending tests: 0

Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 2,334, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 2,331, Pending tests: 3

Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,539, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,423, Pending tests: 115

Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 892, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 886, Pending tests: 6

Newberry Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,073, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,069, Pending tests: 3

